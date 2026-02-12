Pi Network Announces Major Upgrades with Feb 15 Deadline: What Pioneers Need to Know

Here's the latest hint from the Pi Network team that could affect millions within its community.

The Core Team behind the popular project has provided a comprehensive update on its Node infrastructure, revealing major progress on the promised decentralization while maintaining its phased rollout strategy.

They claimed that 16 million Pioneers have already migrated to the Mainnet, and Pi is trying to position its node system as the backbone of a large and identity-driven blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, they made some big claims about an upcoming “series of upgrades” that would require all Mainnet nodes to complete the first step by February 15.

Important reminder for Nodes: The Pi Mainnet blockchain protocol is currently undergoing a series of upgrades. The deadline for the first upgrade step is February 15. All Mainnet nodes must complete this step to remain connected to the network. More information is available here… — Pi Network (@PiCoreTeam) February 11, 2026

Why Do Pi Nodes Matter

The post reiterated by the team explains that Pi Nodes represent the “fourth role” in Pi Network’s community, and they run on laptops and desktop computers, instead of mobile devices. Similar to nodes in other blockchain networks, they validate transactions and help maintain the distributed ledger.

However, since Pi Network does not use proof-of-work like Bitcoin, for example, as it relies on a consensus model based on the Stellar Consensus Protocol (SCP), they have different responsibilities. In this system:

Nodes form trusted groups (quorum slices)

Security circles from mobile miners create a global trust graph

Consensus is achieved through trust relationships rather than mining competition

The team believes this makes the system designed to be more energy efficient and accessible.

Levels of Participation

The post also explained that the Pi Network ecosystem works with three levels of participation. Through the first one, the computer app, users can install the Pi App interface to check balances, chat, and access internal apps. Node participation enables them to verify blockchain validity, submit transactions, and run the blockchain component.

The third and most advanced option, called SuperNode, which is believed to be the “backbone of the blockchain,” allows Pioneers to participate in consensus, maintain ledger state, and synchronize network activity. They must operate 24/7 with stable connectivity and are selected by the Core Team upon KYC approval.

The Upcoming Upgrades

As mentioned above, the Core Team published on X that a series of upgrades is coming, which requires the first deadline step to be completed within the next few days. However, as it has happened during several of the team’s previous posts, the community was quick to lash out against some of the project’s controversial features.

Instead of commenting on the upcoming upgrades, many users questioned the lack of a clear strategy for the second migration and asked when their Pi tokens would be migrated to the Mainnet.

Others wanted more details on the upcoming upgrades and whether they would finally be able to shed light on the missing tokens.