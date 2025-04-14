TL;DR

The overall market resurgence, as well as some advancements in the Pi Network ecosystem, have helped PI stage a notable recovery in the past 10 days or so, almost doubling its value within this timeframe.

But, the substantial amount of tokens to be unlocked in the next few days could spell trouble for the asset, or at least enhanced volatility.

Following the mindblowing volatility and price decline experienced since the end of February when it traded at $3 to the beginning of April when it plunged to an ATL of $0.4, PI’s price actions began to recover in the past 10 days. The asset now trades close to $0.75, which means that it’s up by close to 90% since then.

The reasons vary, from market revival to internal updates and developments, but one analyst warned that there could be more substantial price moves in the near future, possibly leading to another correction.

This is due to the large number of tokens set to be unlocked this week, starting from today. MOON JEFF, an analyst focused on PI’s price movements, warned that 2.3 million tokens will be unlocked on April 14. However, the number will grow in the following days and is scheduled to near 10 million on April 18.

Such events typically lead to an increased selling pressure because investors receive access to liquid assets that they can now decide to dispose of. While this doesn’t guarantee that they will indeed sell their newly acquired tokens, it certainly raises a few alarms, as many of them have waited for a long time, given the continuous delays ahead of PI’s launch.

Nevertheless, MOON JEFF remains an optimist (despite a previous controversial claim) and noted that PI’s chart looks ‘nice.’ The on-chain analyst believes “$5 is inevitable,” but it might take weeks or months to get there.

$PI chart looks nice. $5 is inevitable

It might take weeks or even months but eventually we will be there.

The only resistance we have is at $3. #PiNetwork — MOON JEFF (@CRYPTOAD00) April 14, 2025