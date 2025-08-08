The alliance of two relatively recent entrants into the crypto space enables them to tap into the steadily developing real-world asset market.

A Vision Of Growth

In a press release shared with CryptoPotato, Pharos Network, a Layer-1 (L1) blockchain focused on real-world asset finance (RWAfi), has joined forces with Morpho, a lending network with over $9 billion in deposits. The collaboration will bring Morpho’s lending infrastructure to the Pharos mainnet, marking an inaugural step towards institutional-grade lending rails in the RWA ecosystem.

The lending network will facilitate efficient lending with isolated risks, thereby opening the door to flexible credit markets for asset creators, such as loan platforms and liquidity providers. This partnership strengthens the broader RWAfi strategy alongside peers like Ant Digital, R25, and Gauntlet.

Wish Wu, CTO and Co-Founder at Pharos, noted the following about the merger:

“For us, working together with Morpho is about building trust and composability at the core of RWAfi. By integrating Morpho’s lending infrastructure directly into our mainnet, we’re laying the foundation for a more transparent and capital-efficient on-chain credit ecosystem. It enables us to support complex, institution-grade lending strategies while preserving the modularity and openness that define DeFi.”

Morpho’s protocol will fuel the upcoming launch of the Pharos vault and capital deployment frameworks. The first framework will focus on the design of vaults for institutions, backed by Pharos’ authority across custody, credit modeling, and liquidity routing.

The integration is designed to support composability with the L1 blockchain’s existing infrastructure, enabling experimentation with RWA yield, capital matching, and onboarding strategies.

“Pharos’ vision for RWAfi aligns with our commitment to transparent and scalable credit systems. Together, we are creating a powerful infrastructure for structured lending products, better risk pricing, and more accessible yield opportunities across both institutional and retail markets.” said Kirk Hutchison, New Chains Growth at Morpho

Real-World Assets On The Rise

CryptoPotato has previously covered how this market segment has experienced explosive growth, soaring almost 60 times over the last few years.

Additionally, according to reports, the sector is projected to grow to $600 billion by the end of the decade.

Data taken at press time from rwa.xyz shows us how the inflow of funds has been split across the sector, with institutions having an uncontested lead.