Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff is once again sounding the alarm, telling investors to sell Bitcoin (BTC) and purchase silver.

These comments come as the flagship cryptocurrency surged past $118,000, achieving a new all-time high.

Schiff’s Comments

In a July 10 post on X, Schiff urged BTC holders to cash in their stash and turn to silver before the metal’s next upward price movement.

“With Bitcoin hitting new highs today (in dollars), it’s a great time to sell some and buy silver ahead of silver’s next big leg up,” he said.

The leading crypto asset by market cap saw its price hit $118,254, marking yet another record high in 2025. Following this, the economist explained that BTC can easily crash while silver offers a more stable and undervalued alternative. He further compared the two assets, stating that silver was trading back above $37 and up almost 2% on the day, while BTC’s new high is speculative and overextended.

The precious metals proponent emphasized that silver mining stocks remain underpriced despite the upward movement, suggesting the market hasn’t yet factored in their momentum. According to him, once silver breaks past the $40 level, it could accelerate quickly toward $50. He also thinks that mining stocks would catch up once this happens.

Despite his warnings, BTC is still ahead of silver in terms of market value. It currently ranks sixth among global assets with a market cap of $2.20 trillion, just ahead of Google, with silver coming in at $2.007 trillion.

The digital asset’s price has also continued to rally, driven by strong ETF inflows, growing corporate adoption by crypto-focused treasury firms, and an increasingly supportive regulatory environment.

Crypto Community Remains Unconvinced

Crypto supporters were quick to respond to Schiff’s latest commentary, with most not buying what he was selling. Their responses to his X post ranged from people asserting they would not dispose of their BTC for silver to others referencing the apparent folly of his previous remarks.

One X user highlighted how the gold bug’s sentiment had gone from “Bitcoin will never hit 100k” to “even if Bitcoin keeps rising for a while…” Others pointed out the flaw in his logic, claiming that the cryptocurrency had clearly outperformed the metal.

It’s not the first time Schiff has fired broadsides at Bitcoin. In the past, he has advised traders to sell all of their BTC in favor of gold mining stocks, claiming that it is a risky asset. The financial commentator is an invested critic of the digital asset, often calling it speculative and without intrinsic value, while asserting that it will collapse someday if a major economic crisis hits