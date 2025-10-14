Peter Brandt Calls XRP Chart ‘Pure’ – Here’s Why

Peter Brandt, a veteran trader known for his chart analysis, described the XRP chart as “pure” in a recent post. His comment referred to the asset’s long-term price movement, which has followed clear and repeatable technical patterns.

Clear Structure in Multi-Year Chart

Brandt pointed to a symmetrical triangle formation between 2014 and 2017. XRP broke out of that pattern in late 2017, which led to a price rally that peaked above $2. After this move, the asset entered a new phase of sideways movement from 2018 to mid-2025, forming what appears to be an ascending wedge.

As a student of classical charting principles and history, has there ever been a purer long-term chart? $XRP pic.twitter.com/rbA2Mp955A — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) October 13, 2025

Notably, that structure also broke to the upside, taking XRP to a new all-time high of $3.65. At the moment, the price is trading just under the 200-week moving average, near $2.83. This level is acting as resistance while the price consolidates.

Crypto analyst CrediBULL Crypto said the chart remains one of the strongest in the space.

“This has been my bias for a while and nothing has changed in the last 48 hours,” they wrote. They expect XRP to move into double-digit territory before the current cycle ends.

A similar view came from EtherNasyonaL, who compared today’s structure with past cycles. In both cases, XRP broke a long-standing resistance and returned to retest an earlier support area. “Don’t underestimate XRP,” the analyst said, pointing to a consistent upward trend over time.

Trading Range and Key Liquidity Zones

XRP was priced at $2.45 at press time, down 6% in the past 24 hours and 18% over the last week. Despite this, volume data shows strong interest around $2.50, which is now a key price level.

Cryptoinsightuk shared liquidity charts for XRP. The hourly chart shows heavy buy orders near $2.20–$2.40 and sell pressure around $2.60–$2.80. The daily chart shows the same levels, with the $2.50 zone being the most active.

XRP’s recent drop happened as global markets settled, with less aggressive talk around trade issues. While short-term volatility continues, market watchers are tracking how XRP reacts near current levels. The focus is on whether price can push through resistance to confirm the longer trend.