The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain as global trade relations realign, reported onchain analytics firm Glassnode on April 16.

However, it added that “the performance of hard assets remains remarkable,” citing gold’s all-time high and Bitcoin holding above $80,000 despite the headwinds.

“One could consider this a fascinating signal as the foundations of the financial system enter a period of transition and change,” the analysts noted.

Gold at ATH

Volatile US Treasury yields swinging from 3.7% to 4.5% have created major turbulence in financial markets, affecting both bonds and equities. The MOVE and VIX indexes reflect this high volatility.

The former measures expected volatility in the US bond market, while the latter measures expected volatility in the US stock market. Both reflect market stress; when they spike, investors are nervous.

Bitcoin has seen its largest drawdown of this cycle at around 32%, but this remains milder than in past cycles, indicating stronger investor confidence and demand resilience, it noted.

Glassnode reported that the median drawdown for the current cycle is “considerably shallower” than all previous cases. Additionally, corrections since 2023 have been shallower and more controlled in nature, “suggesting a more resilient demand profile, and that many Bitcoin investors are more willing to hodl through market turmoil.”

It noted that currently, profit and loss-taking activities are “relatively balanced,” which results in a relatively neutral rate of capital inflow, which could lead to extended consolidation.

Meanwhile, gold prices hit an all-time high of $3,354 per ounce on April 16, having gained a whopping 26% since the beginning of this year as investors flee to safe-haven assets.

“As the world adjusts to changing trade relationships, Gold and Bitcoin are increasingly entering the centre stage as global neutral reserve assets.”

Bitcoin Price Outlook

Bitcoin hit an intraday high of $85,300 on Wednesday but has fallen back since to trade at around $84,340 during the Thursday morning Asian session.

The asset has been very tightly range-bound at this price level for the past five days and trading within a wider channel since the beginning of March.

The three-month downtrend is still intact, but it is shallowing out, which could lead to a longer period of consolidation before any breakout.

