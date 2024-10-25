The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill on October 24 to establish regulatory clarity for digital assets like Bitcoin (BTC) within the state.

Known as House Bill 2481, or the “Bitcoin Rights” bill, the legislation passed with strong bipartisan support, receiving a vote of 176 to 26, including all 100 Republicans and 76 Democrats.

Regulatory Clarity

According to a Fox Business report, the legislation seeks to protect the rights of Pennsylvania residents to hold and use Bitcoin while establishing clear guidelines on taxing digital asset transactions.

The bill now moves to the Republican-led Pennsylvania Senate, which is expected to review it after the November elections. If approved and signed by Governor Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania will join other states in establishing its digital asset rules amid federal regulatory uncertainty.

House Bill 2481 was developed with input from the Bitcoin advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund (SAF). The SAF has been involved in similar efforts in 20 states, with four bills becoming law in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Montana, and Arkansas.

The push for new legislation in the area comes amid federal uncertainty about digital asset regulation, with agencies divided on oversight. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to evaluate whether certain digital assets, apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum, qualify as securities. Meanwhile, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) oversees those classified as commodities.

“In such polarizing times, it’s great to see both sides of the aisle come together to further innovation and prioritize security for Pennsylvanians who own and transact with cryptocurrency,” said Republican Pennsylvania state Rep. Mike Cabell, the bill’s sponsor.

Pennsylvania Crypto Bill Could Sway 2024 Voters

With approximately 1.5 million residents, around 12% of the state’s population, now holding digital assets, Pennsylvania has emerged as a pivotal in the national debate over cryptocurrency regulation.

The timing of the bill’s passage could also have implications for the state’s upcoming elections, as both parties are focused on the growing influence of crypto-friendly voters.

Lawmakers believe that clear policies on digital assets could sway voters in the Senate race between incumbent Democrat Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick.

“With the bill already passed in the Pennsylvania House and poised to pass the Senate, it stands as a pivotal issue for candidates and voters,” said SAF founder Dennis Porter. He added that digital asset owners represent “a growing voter bloc.”

Additionally, crypto-friendly policies are gaining attention as the presidential race heats up between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.