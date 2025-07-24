TL;DR

Whale exits with $2.13M profit as PENGU drops 8% but remains up 29% on the week.

Rounding bottom breakout holds strong with the asset above $0.03 neckline and key moving averages.

ETF buzz and NFT demand fuel hopes for a rally; resistance stands just above $0.045 level.

Whale Makes Exit With $2.13M Gain

A major PENGU holder recently sold 73.64 million tokens for $3.13 million in USDC, locking in a profit of $2.13 million. The whale had bought the tokens three months earlier for $1 million. The sale was executed at $0.042 per token, based on wallet data shared by Onchain Lens and Nansen.

A whale has sold 73.64M $PENGU for 3.13M $USDC at a price of $0.042, making a profit of $2.13M. The whale bought these $PNEGU for $1M $USDC, 3months ago. Address: 4MpYci2vGPiwmtsPu4LHgfuy3h4skEoEZZbmSkgkx94G Data @nansen_ai pic.twitter.com/vthRR9Eijk — Onchain Lens (@OnchainLens) July 24, 2025

The transaction took place as PENGU hovered near $0.042. In the past 24 hours, though, the token’s price fell by 8%. However, over the past week, it is still up more than 29%, with total trading volume now above $1.8 billion.

Pattern on Daily Chart Remains Intact

PENGU has been shaping a rounding bottom since early 2025. After steady accumulation, the price pushed above the $0.03 neckline on strong volume. That level now serves as support. According to analyst Alpha Crypto Signal, the breakout was backed by clear buying pressure.

Moreover, the short-term trend remains above key moving averages. The 9-day EMA sits at $0.0356 and the 50-day SMA at $0.0176. Price action is currently holding above both levels, suggesting momentum remains with buyers as long as the $0.035 area holds.

ETF Buzz Fuels Interest

Traders are also watching developments tied to a possible ETF linked to the Pudgy Penguins brand. While the filing is still under review, some expect that approval could boost access and raise visibility for the token.

This anticipation has added to buying pressure, especially as NFT activity has picked up. If demand continues, the price could challenge the recent high near $0.045.

After touching a high of $0.045, PENGU has pulled back slightly. Current support is seen near $0.035, while resistance is just above the $0.045 mark. The price is now around $0.04, and traders are closely watching to see if it holds.