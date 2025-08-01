TL;DR

PENGU forms a bullish flag with resistance near $0.045 and support around $0.035.

Analysts highlight $0.110 target as TD Sequential signals buy and longs face liquidations.

Market cap milestones: $0.19 for $10B and $1.10 aligning with Dogecoin’s peak.

Bullish Flag Formation

Pudgy Penguins’ token, PENGU, is trading near $0.034, with a 24-hour decline of 12% and a weekly decline of 9%. Trading volume stands at $1.13 billion. On the 4-hour chart, the asset has formed a bullish pennant, which consists of a sharp upward move, known as a flagpole, followed by consolidation inside converging trendlines.

Analyst Ali Martinez noted that PENGU shows a textbook bullish flag. The flagpole was formed during the price move to $0.045 in July.

Notably, the current range is between the upper resistance near $0.04–$0.045 and support near $0.035, which matches the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement. Other key Fibonacci levels are $0.029 (0.618), $0.026 (0.5), and $0.022 (0.382).

$PENGU is forming a textbook bullish flag, signaling a potential explosive bullish breakout toward $0.110! pic.twitter.com/XcugaQEZFW — Ali (@ali_charts) July 31, 2025

Market Capitalization Levels and Price Range

K A L E O mentioned that PENGU is trading under its previous all-time high of $0.068. The token experienced a long decline into early 2025 before breaking two descending trendlines and entering its current range.

The next market cap levels are $0.19 for a $10 billion valuation and $1.10–$1.50, matching Dogecoin’s last cycle peak near $100 billion. These levels serve as the next price zones if the token continues to advance beyond the current resistance.

PENGU Signals Breakout as Longs Suffer

Martinez also reported that the TD Sequential indicator has issued a buy signal. The setup shows the trendline holding as support, a bullish divergence on the RSI, and price moving along the lower edge of its channel.

Consequently, these technical conditions align with the bullish flag structure, which projects a potential target of $0.110 if an upward breakout occurs.

Furthermore, Analyst Sjuul, Founder of AltCryptoGems, notes that the token faces resistance at the current zone. Previous breakouts, such as the one near $0.017, also faced initial rejection before advancing further.

The analyst also advises market participants to consider focusing on buying the dip opportunities at this stage.

Data from Coinalyze shows $4.0 million in liquidations over the last 24 hours. Long positions made up $3.1 million, while short positions totaled $955,900, all in perpetual contracts.