TL;DR

ETF filing backed by CBOE and SEC review brings fresh eyes to the PENGU market setup.

Analysts spot triangle breakout pattern; key resistance at $0.038 could lead to $0.075.

Robinhood Advanced listing and Solana-Ethereum bridge strengthen PENGU’s retail and cross-chain appeal.

ETF Filing Draws Attention

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is drawing new attention after renewed interest in its ETF application. The filing, supported by the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), is now being reviewed by the US SEC. As the process moves forward, traders are keeping a close watch on what comes next.

Ali Martinez, a market analyst, pointed out that PENGU is trading in a formation often seen before a strong upward move. He said the price action shows the asset “building up pressure,” with many now watching for a breakout.

The next $PENGU breakout could be massive! This setup is building fast with strong fundamentals: – Pending ETF filing backed by CBOE

– SEC review in progress

– Expanding rapidly in Asia pic.twitter.com/r4JLrySad2 — Ali (@ali_charts) August 13, 2025

Consequently, the combination of a regulatory filing and growing trading volume has kept the asset on traders’ watchlists.

PENGU Price Action and Key Levels

PENGU traded at $0.038 at press time, showing little change in the past 24 hours but up 8% over the past week. The 24-hour volume has remained strong, with over $600 million traded. On the chart, PENGU is holding above the $0.035 level. This area is seen as short-term support.

According to Martinez, the next resistance is around $0.038. If that level is cleared, further moves toward $0.045, $0.055, and possibly $0.075 are being discussed.

Another analyst, known as Altcoin Sherpa, shared his view on the token. He described PENGU as a “meme coin with added utility,” noting its role in NFTs and revenue-based projects. This mix has helped the token reach different parts of the crypto market, not just meme coin traders.

$PENGU is still a great coin and I unfortunately never got filled on the lower green box like I wanted. Might put in a starter position on it though and just add if it gets lower. PENGU is still 1 of those memes that is a cross sector coin- meme + NFT + actual revenue business.… pic.twitter.com/cG4795nj8v — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) August 13, 2025

Adoption and Platform Expansion

Moreover, Route 2 FI said he has taken a position in PENGU based on its wide appeal and growing presence. He called it “a serious Dogecoin rival” with a strong team and community support. He also mentioned its role in connecting the Ethereum and Solana networks.

Recently, Robinhood added PENGU to its Advanced trading platform. This update allows U.S. users to trade PENGU using expanded charting and tools. The project’s official account shared the news, which came as part of broader efforts to increase access across markets.