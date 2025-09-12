TL;DR

PENGU shows repeated rally-pullback cycles, with support near $0.030 and targets between $0.07–$0.09.

TD Sequential buy signal, bullish Ichimoku crossover, and MACD strength confirm improving momentum for PENGU.

Liquidation risks sit below $0.036 for longs, while shorts face pressure above $0.0385 toward $0.041.

Weekly Performance and Market Structure

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has recorded strong gains over the past week. The token was trading at $0.038 at press time after climbing 28% in seven days and 12% in the past 24 hours. Trading volume in the last day reached $527.7 million.

The weekly chart shows a repeating cycle of rallies followed by corrections. Analyst Ali Martinez noted,

$PENGU keeps repeating the same pattern: explosion, pullback, explosion, pullback. After the recent pullback, another explosion is coming soon! pic.twitter.com/mpfHV0GbdL — Ali (@ali_charts) September 11, 2025

Earlier this year, PENGU rose from May into July before falling in August. The recent rebound suggests the same pattern may be forming again.

Support is holding around $0.030, with resistance near $0.045. If buyers maintain control, targets between $0.07 and $0.09 remain possible in the medium term. The chart also shows higher lows, indicating that buyers have consistently stepped in after declines.

Technical Signals Turning Positive

As we recently reported, a fresh buy signal appeared on the three-day chart using the TD Sequential indicator. The indicator printed a “9” candle, which often marks the end of a downtrend. This points to selling pressure losing strength.

Other indicators also show momentum shifting. The Ichimoku conversion line has moved above the baseline, while the forward cloud has turned green. The MACD has crossed bullish, with the histogram now positive. These signals together confirm improving conditions for the token.

The nearest support sits at $0.033. Resistance is now clustered between $0.038 and $0.045. A sustained push above $0.038 would strengthen the case for a retest of $0.045. If the token falls under $0.033, the bullish setup would weaken and open the door for more selling.

Liquidation Map and Leverage Risk

The liquidation map shows PENGU trading around $0.03747. Long liquidations are concentrated below $0.036, with many high-leverage positions in the 25x and 50x range exposed to risk. A move under this level could trigger forced selling.

On the other hand, short liquidations start building above $0.0385 and stretch toward $0.041. If the asset rises through this zone, it could force shorts to close, creating momentum for a sharper move upward. This leaves $0.036 as a key level to defend and $0.0385 as the level where pressure could shift against short sellers.