TL;DR

PENGU forms bullish retest at $0.035, setting the stage for a potential rally toward $0.09.

Cluster of EMAs and Fib level near $0.03178 offers short-term support for PENGU.

Volume profile shows strong buyer interest at $0.032–$0.033, supporting the current consolidation range.

Price Pullback Tests Key Support

PENGU was trading at $0.033 at the time of writing, showing a 24-hour decline of 6% and a 7-day drop of 4%. This pullback follows a breakout from a downward channel that started in late July.

Meanwhile, the move above the channel resistance happened around mid-September, marking a shift in price direction. Since then, the asset has retreated toward the $0.035 area, which is now being tested as support.

Ali Martinez noted that the current setup “looks like a bullish retest before PENGU resumes a new leg up to $0.09.” The daily chart shows the price holding just under the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.0361. This zone between $0.035 and $0.036 is being watched closely. If it holds, traders may look for continued strength toward higher levels.

Notably, Fibonacci extension levels suggest potential upside toward $0.0466, $0.0638, and $0.0761, with some traders eyeing a possible run to $0.09. For that to happen, the price needs to stay above current support and begin forming higher lows again. A close above $0.036 may offer early confirmation.

As we recently reported, the pattern seen on the chart is not new. PENGU has shown a tendency to rally, pull back, and then rally again. That rhythm has repeated across recent price cycles. Another upward move could follow if this current retest leads to a bounce. If not, a break below $0.035 could put pressure on the structure and delay any recovery.

Short-Term Levels and EMA Support

Altcoin Sherpa pointed out a key zone on the 4-hour chart. PENGU is trading near several short-term exponential moving averages and the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.03178. These moving averages—20, 50, 100, and 200—are converging in the same zone, which could act as a short-term support base.

They commented,

Would love to see $PENGU bounce at this current area. Cluster of 4h emas + .382 fib region. Chop around and then higher imo pic.twitter.com/a7fnd7OpH5 — Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) September 15, 2025

A stable reaction here would support the idea of consolidation before another attempt to move higher. If the area fails, the next level on the chart is around $0.0271, which could act as a secondary support.

Volume Data Supports Current Range

The VPVR (Volume Profile Visible Range) shows a high concentration of trading volume between $0.032 and $0.033, marking this as a high-interest zone. The Point of Control (POC) is also located here, showing that this level has attracted the most volume over the visible time range.

Interestingly, this data supports the idea that buyers and sellers are active in this price area. If it continues to hold, the asset may move toward the next resistance zone around $0.037 to $0.039. If that level breaks, traders may look for continuation toward the previous high near $0.046. A breakdown, however, could lead to a move toward the next high-volume area near $0.022 to $0.025.