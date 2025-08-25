TL;DR

Pudgy Penguins dipped 8% to $0.032 today, yet analysts eye a bullish breakout above $0.036.

Rising volume signals strong participation, with upside targets stretching toward $0.062, $0.064, and $0.10.

Support rests at $0.0296 and $0.0257 if PENGU fails to break resistance at $0.036.

Market Performance

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) slipped about 8% over the past day, changing hands near $0.032 with trading volume around $537 million. The pullback follows a strong rally earlier this month, though the token still shows a small weekly gain of 1%.

Meanwhile, the decline came as the project announced its Season 2 campaign, including a $100 million PENGU token giveaway. The move was launched after the project’s market capitalization climbed above $2 billion, underscoring its recent rise in visibility.

Analyst Ali Martinez said PENGU is close to breaking higher, adding:

$PENGU is inches away from a new leg up — $0.10 next! pic.twitter.com/dlk4slbOrS — Ali (@ali_charts) August 25, 2025

On the 4-hour chart, price trades just below the 0.786 Fibonacci level at $0.036, the upper boundary of a descending channel. A close above this line could open the way toward $0.0466, $0.0643, and $0.0961, matching Martinez’s $0.10 target.

If the move fails, support is seen near $0.0296 and further down at $0.0257, both retracement zones that have held in previous dips.

Analyst Views and Momentum

CryptoBull_360 described PENGU as ready for a breakout, citing a combination of trendline, horizontal, and Point of Control resistance. He pointed to rising volume, often a sign of growing participation, and mapped a possible rally toward $0.062–$0.064, a gain of more than 60% from current levels.

Short-term momentum indicators lean cautious. The 9-day moving average sits below the 21-day, a bearish crossover that reflects pressure on the trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 46, showing momentum just under neutral levels.

PENGU trades in a narrow band, with bulls looking for a breakout above $0.036–$0.037 to trigger the next leg higher. A decisive push with volume could drive the price toward $0.06 and $0.10, while a failure to clear the resistance leaves the token exposed to consolidation near $0.031 or even a retest of $0.028.