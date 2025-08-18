TL;DR

PENGU testing support at $0.030–$0.025 after a 21% weekly drop from $0.047 high.

Analysts highlight ETF hopes, Asia’s growth, and toy demand as bullish price drivers for PENGU.

NFT collection value falls 17%, but corporate adoption signals growing institutional interest.

PENGU Price Pulls Back After Local High Near $0.047

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) was trading at $0.031 at press time, down 6% in the last 24 hours and 21% over the past week. The token peaked at about $0.047 before reversing. It is currently moving towards a major support point at 0.025.

Analyst Ali Martinez described the decline as a typical move.

“$PENGU dip to $0.025 looks like a healthy correction,” he wrote.

He pointed to several factors that may support price stability, including a potential ETF filing, expansion in Asian markets, and strong toy sales.

$PENGU dip to $0.025 looks like a healthy correction! With ETF filing, Asia growth, and millions of toy sales, upside potential remains strong. pic.twitter.com/6gMzdooK5E — Ali (@ali_charts) August 18, 2025

Technical Zone Between $0.0302 and $0.0251

A chart from Altcoin Sherpa places current price action inside a key support range marked by the 0.382 Fibonacci level at $0.030. The lower end of the zone sits near $0.025, where price previously paused during a breakout in July.

Sherpa noted that PENGU is moving back to areas worth watching.

“I’m still bullish on $PENGU but maybe just a bit more chop before it moves again,” they posted.

The analyst suggested a gradual approach and added that a larger move could come later.

Trading volume has slowed during the drop. If the price holds above this zone, it may provide a base for another move higher in the future.

NFT Valuation Declines But Interest Remains

The broader Pudgy Penguins ecosystem also saw a dip. NFT collection’s market cap dropped $591 million to $491 million in a week. Despite the decline, the collection remains in the top NFT projects by value.

Last week, BTCS Inc., a publicly listed blockchain company, announced it had added three Pudgy Penguins NFTs to its corporate treasury. This step shows some firms are starting to include NFTs in their digital asset holdings.