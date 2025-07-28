TL;DR

PENGU breaks out of a descending triangle, aiming for $0.052 if volume continues rising.

Korean traders push PENGU volume above Dogecoin, fueling talk of a major price surge.

Pudgy Penguins addresses OpenSea rumors, confirms mobile game launch for iOS and Android.

Breakout Structure Targets $0.052

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has moved higher this week, breaking out of a short-term consolidation range. At the time of writing, the price is $0.042, up nearly 2% over the last 24 hours and over 25% in the past week.

On the lower timeframes, a descending triangle had formed after a strong move up. Price action respected lower highs and a steady support base near $0.041.

Notably, that structure broke to the upside, suggesting bulls are gaining ground. Chart analysis by Ali Martinez points to $0.052 as the next area of interest if momentum holds.

Volume Increases as Traders Position In

PENGU’s 24-hour trading volume now stands above $1.38 billion. Analyst Cas Abbé noted that the token has surpassed Dogecoin in volume on Upbit, a sign of strong interest among Korean traders. He added,

“Big accounts are changing their PF to Pudgy Penguins.”

Abbé also mentioned the asset’s sharp decline after its $1.5 billion airdrop, followed by a recovery to new highs. Based on current activity, he suggested a possible 150% to 200% move over the next two months.

Support is seen near $0.041, while resistance is building around $0.04450. A clean break above that zone may open the path to $0.052.

Rumors About OpenSea Buyout Addressed

Over the weekend, rumors spread suggesting Pudgy Penguins had acquired OpenSea. The speculation appeared linked to older posts from a previous team member. Beau, who leads security for the project, responded by saying,

“Pudgy Penguins didn’t buy OpenSea… chill.”

This comment was posted on X to clear up the confusion and stop further misinformation.

Pudgy Penguins is also preparing to launch a mobile game for Google Play and Apple’s App Store. The project’s team confirmed the development without giving a release date.