TL;DR

TD Sequential prints a 9-buy signal after weeks of decline, hinting at potential trend reversal.

The asset breaks out of a falling wedge, confirming bullish structure and lifting PENGU into the previous range.

Analysts are watching $0.042 as the next key resistance after a 13% gain and strong short-term buying interest.

TD Sequential Signals a Buy on 3-Day Chart

A new buy signal has appeared for PENGU on the 3-day chart using the TD Sequential indicator. Shared by crypto analyst Ali Martinez, the indicator printed a “9” candle, which often appears at the end of a downtrend. It suggests that sellers may be losing momentum.

Meanwhile, the signal is shown with a gray upward arrow below the latest candle. Martinez posted,

“$PENGU is a BUY right now, per the TD Sequential indicator.”

These setups are usually watched for early signs of a bounce or shift in trend. The signal follows several weeks of declining price action.

$PENGU is a BUY right now, per the TD Sequential indicator! pic.twitter.com/KDwOwZ5nG9 — Ali (@ali_charts) September 8, 2025

At the time of writing, PENGU trades at $0.035. The asset is up 15% over the past 24 hours and has gained 20% over the last seven days. The move comes after a drop from the $0.035–$0.038 area in mid-August, with the price reaching a low near $0.0287 before rebounding.

Recent candles have had smaller bodies and lower volatility. This pattern often suggests that selling pressure is easing. There are also lower wicks on the candles, pointing to buying interest at lower levels. These details support the idea that the market may be forming a short-term base.

Breakout Observed on 12-Hour Timeframe

On the 12-hour chart, analyst Sjuul shared a breakout from a falling wedge formation. The pattern had been in place throughout August. Price recently moved above the wedge resistance, while holding within a demand zone that had been tested several times.

Sjuul referred to the move as “another perfect bottom call,” saying that the token is “now pumping and going places.” The breakout has pushed the price into the middle of the previous range. If momentum holds, the next area to watch is the resistance near $0.042.

Market Watchers Discuss Potential Upside

CryptoBull_360 mentioned that PENGU is trading near the point of control within a descending triangle setup. He said that “sustained consolidation above this zone could spark a short-term rally of 30–40%.” He also pointed to rising volume as something to keep an eye on.

Livercoin commented, “The only meme IP I keep seeing IRL and in popular non-crypto content,” adding that he is hoping for a pullback before any next leg higher.