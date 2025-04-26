The Bitcoin permabear said in a post on Wednesday that due to the current market price rally, he is asking followers to change his mind about the cryptocurrency by donating it to his BTC address.

Due to Bitcoin’s rally, the current market value of my Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has risen above $5,000 for the first time. To donate to my reserve to help prove me wrong that a Bitcoin reserve is a bad idea, here’s the wallet address.

bc1q0vxwxsmkjy5t95qpc0mfznl59928grsr4wfa97 — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 24, 2025

Famous Bitcoin Hater Peter Schiff Now Wants Some

He then posted a Bitcoin wallet address for X followers to send BTC donations. According to one blockchain explorer, he has received about $20 worth of the cryptocurrency from two transactions since making the post.

Peter Schiff’s sudden interest in owning Bitcoin may be one of the most bullish portents of this market cycle so far. He has worked hard to stoke a reputation for hating Bitcoin.

Searching his X timeline for posts mentioning the cryptocurrency, it is replete with hundreds of posts. All of them are fiercely critical. But not his latest post soliciting BTC donations.

The FOMO Is Strong With This Market Cycle

Just last week, Peter Schiff said Bitcoin is a “fraud” and Strategy founder Michael Saylor will likely go “bankrupt” hoovering it up.

Saylor has been on a warpath to acquire Bitcoin. He’s even been issuing stock-convertible corporate bonds for the cash to buy more. As a result, his stock has 10X’d on the Nasdaq in the past 24 months.

Schiff sounded like Saylor himself when he followed up in the reply thread on his post Wednesday to say he is “never selling” the BTC in his individual “Bitcoin reserve.”

I’m not making any money. I’m never selling what’s in that reserve. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) April 24, 2025

One of the top replies on Schiff’s post asked him if he would use the BTC to fund more of his wife’s music videos. He repeated that he’ll never sell his BTC. Peter Schiff’s wife’s music video dropped last September.

Her band name, Laughing Cats, sounds like a meme coin.