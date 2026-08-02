PayPal Betting Big on Stablecoins After Disclosing Q2 Results

PayPal processed a record $486.4 billion in payments during the second quarter and created a dedicated crypto division as it expands its digital asset strategy.

PayPal has reported $486.4 billion in total payment volume for the second quarter on July 28, up 10% year over year. It also confirmed a reorganization that hands crypto its own division inside the company.

The unit, Payment Services & Crypto, sits alongside Checkout Solutions & PayPal and Consumer Financial Services & Venmo. In the same presentation, PayPal listed stablecoins as one of three areas it is expanding into under an “innovating with discipline” heading, next to agentic commerce and identity and biometrics.

Crypto Holdings Cost $81 Million

Further, revenue came in at $8.68 billion, up 5%. Non-GAAP earnings were $1.38 per share against analyst estimates near $1.28. Transaction margin dollars rose 1% to $3.9 billion, and adjusted free cash flow reached $1.83 billion. PayPal raised full-year transaction margin guidance to about $15.6 billion and lifted the low end of its EPS range to roughly $5.38.

Net losses on strategic investments and crypto assets held for investment came to $81 million in the quarter, added back in the reconciliation to non-GAAP net income. The same line ran $74 million in the first quarter. PayPal’s full-year 2025 GAAP earnings carried a positive impact of about $0.14 per share from that portfolio.

PYUSD supply sat near $2.8 billion in mid-July, down from more than $4 billion in March. The token went live natively on Polygon on July 9 through issuer Paxos, and PayPal has said the stablecoin reaches 70 markets.

YouTube began paying US-based creators in PYUSD in December. CryptoPotato has also reported on CoinGecko research showing PYUSD and Societe Generale’s EURCV taking little share while USDT and USDC hold 93.5% of fiat-backed stablecoin supply.

CEO Restructures After Rejecting Stripe

CEO Enrique Lores, who took the role on March 1 after Alex Chriss departed, is targeting at least $1.5 billion in gross run-rate savings over the next two to three years, with about $400 million reached by year-end.

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The plan runs to 2029 across three drivers: a simplified structure, operational and portfolio optimization, and accelerated AI adoption, which PayPal expects to deliver around 40% of the savings.