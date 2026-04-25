Pavel Durov Unveils Massive TON Fee Cut With Near-Zero Costs Incoming

TON will reduce transaction fees to near zero within a week.

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov said that within a week, transaction fees on TON will be reduced sixfold to 0.00039 TON (about $0.0005) per transaction.

Moreover, fees will remain fixed regardless of network load.

Zero-Fee Transactions

In his latest update, Durov also noted that shortly after, most transactions on the network are expected to become fully feeless, meaning users will pay zero commission. His tweet read,

“Soon after most transactions go fully feeless. Zero commission. MTONGA!”

The TON blockchain is built to handle transactions and support mini-apps used inside Telegram. Even though it operates as a separate system, it remains closely tied to Telegram. Earlier this month, it implemented a network upgrade that reduced transaction finality time from around ten seconds to approximately one second. The update went live on mainnet on April 10th, introducing sub-second finality.

The change is driven by Catchain 2.0, a revised consensus mechanism that modifies how the network reaches agreement on transactions. Following the upgrade, blocks are produced every 400 milliseconds, and a streaming layer delivers updates to applications with minimal delay, which allows faster confirmation times.

The shorter finality period reduces the time between initiating and confirming transactions. Payments now settle in about one second, while trades and other on-chain actions are processed without the earlier multi-second lag. The upgrade also increases the number of blocks generated, which in turn raises validator rewards and alters staking dynamics. TON’s annual inflation rate is expected to increase from roughly 0.6% to about 3.6% as a result, with rewards adjusting over time as staking participation changes.

xStocks Expands to TON Ecosystem

Months before this upgrade, Kraken-owned tokenized equities platform xStocks announced its expansion to the TON blockchain, bringing tokenized US equities to the ecosystem. The integration includes support for Telegram’s non-custodial Wallet to help users access these assets directly within the app.

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The launch enabled users to buy, hold, and transfer tokenized versions of stocks such as Tesla Inc. and NVIDIA Corporation, along with ETFs, across TON-based wallets.