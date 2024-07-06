Popular multi-chain DEX, PancakeSwap has announced a major community reward program from July 5 to August 5.

As part of this initiative, PancakeSwap will distribute over 2.45 million zkSync (ZK) tokens to its community members in appreciation of their support for the zkSync PancakeSwap deployment since July 2023. The airdrop in question aims to reward not just longstanding contributors but also newcomers who engage actively with PancakeSwap.

According to the official blog post, veCAKE holders and past contributors can participate in the airdrop. Eligible users need to connect their wallet to the PancakeSwap platform homepage and follow the pop-up notification guide to claim the ZK tokens.

Meanwhile, unclaimed tokens will be reallocated to the PancakeSwap ecosystem for any upcoming development and community projects.

The exchange’s team said that it had made significant progress since first going live on zkSync Era, an Ethereum layer-2 network last summer. During this period, the DEX implemented crucial features such as seamless Swaps, Yield Farming, Prediction Markets, Fiat On-Ramp, Position Manager, and Syrup Pools.

These efforts have helped it surpass $3 billion in trading volume, many millions in total value locked (TVL), and over 1.9 million total traders.

“At PancakeSwap, we are committed to fostering a thriving community and rewarding our users for their dedication to our platform. The ZK token airdrop exemplifies our appreciation for the support and engagement of our community members. We invite you to participate actively in this opportunity to benefit from the airdrop and continue shaping the future of DeFi with PancakeSwap.”