Multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap has notched its most impressive quarter yet, racking up $205.3 billion in trading volume in Q1 2025.

However, in a paradox that has the crypto community scratching its head, the platform’s native CAKE token remains stuck in the oven, struggling to rise above the $2 mark.

A Record-Breaking Quarter

The latest data from Dune Analytics shows that PancakeSwap’s Q1 2025 wasn’t just a marginal improvement but a full-blown breakout. Trading volume has jumped 921%, going from $20.1 billion in 2023 to the current $205.3 billion. It also boasts 5.83 million unique traders, an 81% increase from two years ago.

Similarly, transaction counts have followed suit, going from 44.1 million in Q1 2023 to 114.4 million in the first three months of 2025.

Part of this meteoric rise can be attributed to recent upgrades like the CAKE Tokenomics 3.0, officially launched on April 23, 2025. This overhaul retired several outdated mechanisms, such as CAKE staking, veCAKE, revenue sharing, and farm boosting, while kick-starting a new era of reduced CAKE emissions.

However, despite the blockbuster performance and a seemingly bullish shift in fundamentals, CAKE’s market price has continued to underwhelm. According to CoinGecko, its price fluctuated between $1.93 and $2.05 before finally settling at $1.95, a 3.8% dip in the previous 24 hours.

The numbers were much better across the week, with CAKE posting an 8.7% uptick to marginally edge out the broader crypto market’s 8.5% growth in the same period. Nonetheless, it still lagged behind similar Ethereum ecosystem tokens, which rallied 12.7% in the last seven days.

Price Struggles Amidst Growth

The picture is more stark when zooming out further. CAKE lost 24.6% of its value over the past month, while it is down 36.2% year-on-year. Additionally, its current price is 95.6% lower than its all-time high of $43.96, recorded about 4 years ago.

Even with a circulating supply of 313 million and a total value locked (TVL) surpassing $1.64 billion per data from DefiLlama, investor confidence in the token appears tepid, maybe due to macroeconomic uncertainties weighing on altcoins.

The disconnect between PancakeSwap’s usage metrics and token price hasn’t gone unnoticed. On X, one community member called CAKE “significantly undervalued,” suggesting it should at least “match Uniswap’s price.”

Others were more skeptical, one bluntly remarking, “Cake is still dead.” Another responded to PancakeSwap’s milestone post with a cryptic “Probably nothing,” a meme-like nod to the community’s doubtfulness amid ongoing volatility.