Over $900M Pours Into Bitcoin ETFs While Ethereum Funds Extend Impressive Streak

The Ethereum funds have not been in the red since August 11.

The spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded another highly impressive week, attracting over $900 million, but Friday changed the landscape after Kevin Warsh’s hawkish speech at Jackson Hole.

Meanwhile, the funds tracking the largest altcoin continue to see only green, and their actual inflows are quite close to those of their BTC counterparts.

BTC ETFs Gain Over $900M Weekly

CryptoPotato reported the significant change in investor behavior when it comes to the spot Bitcoin ETFs as they poured in nearly $2 billion, the highest since the October 2025 crash. This came after the US Treasury Department’s pivot in its monetary policy, which resulted in a substantial uptick in the entire crypto market.

The trend extended during the new business week as BTC’s price challenged the $80,000 resistance on a couple of occasions. Investors inserted $337.56 million on Monday, another $314.37 million on Tuesday, $232.12 million on Wednesday, and $242.24 million on Thursday. Thus, the BTC ETFs saw nine consecutive days of net inflows only.

However, the streak was snapped on Friday, perhaps due to the hawkish stance taken by the new Federal Reserve Chairman, Kevin Warsh. Net outflows dominated, with $201.81 million leaving the funds.

Nevertheless, the week still ended well in the green, with $924.48 million in net inflows. The funds have attracted almost $3 billion in the past two weeks alone. The cumulative total net inflows have risen from under $52.8 billion on August 14 to $54.63 billion on August 28.

ETH ETFs Keep Seeing Green

Unlike the spot Bitcoin ETFs, which ended Friday in the red, the Ethereum counterparts attracted just over $102 million on that day, which extended their impressive streak. The funds have not seen a single red day since August 11. Overall, the week ended with more than $824 million in net inflows.

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Thursday was the most notable day, with $234.51 million entering the ETFs. Another $192.35 million went in on Wednesday, $179.80 million on Thursday, and $115.57 million on Friday. The cumulative total net inflows are up from $11.44 billion on August 11 to nearly $13 billion on August 28.

The underlying asset’s price rocketed from $1,900 to over $2,500 within the same timeframe, where it was ultimately stopped and now sits inches below it.