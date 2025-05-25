A sweeping international law enforcement initiative has led to the arrest of 270 individuals and the seizure of over $200 million in cash and digital assets, according to a statement released Thursday by the US Department of Justice.

Dubbed Operation RapTor, the effort targeted dark web vendors, buyers, and administrators involved in the illicit trafficking of opioids, particularly fentanyl, and other narcotics.

DOJ’s Operation RapTor

According to the official press release, the operation was carried out with the help of 10 countries – including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, and Brazil – and marks the most significant takedown in the history of the DOJ’s Joint Criminal Opioid and Darknet Enforcement (JCODE) team. More than two metric tons of drugs were confiscated, including 144 kilograms of fentanyl-laced substances and over 180 firearms.

The JCODE, Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre (EC3), and international partners pooled intelligence gathered from previously dismantled darknet markets such as Nemesis, Tor2Door, Bohemia, and Kingdom Markets. These takedowns provided critical investigative leads that enabled a series of synchronized, yet independent, enforcement actions across jurisdictions.

Interestingly, this operation also included the first sanctions by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) as a JCODE member agency. Iranian national Behrouz Parsarad, founder of Nemesis Market, was sanctioned and indicted on drug trafficking charges in Ohio following the market’s seizure.

In a statement, FBI Director Kash Patel said,

“By cowardly hiding online, these traffickers have wreaked havoc across our country and directly fueled the fentanyl crisis and gun violence impacting our American communities and neighborhoods. But the ease and accessibility of their crimes ends today.”

OFAC Targets Nemesis

Earlier in March, the U.S. Treasury’s OFAC sanctioned 49 crypto addresses linked to Nemesis, a darknet marketplace which is accused of facilitating a $30 million drug trade. Iranian national Behrouz Parsarad, the alleged founder, is accused of operating the platform, collecting fees, laundering money, and supporting the sale of fentanyl, fake IDs, and hacking services.

Nemesis operated from 2021 to 2024 and served more than 30,000 users during this period. Authorities seized its servers last year along with $102,000 in crypto. Despite takedowns like this and others such as Genesis and Hydra, darknet marketplaces generated $1.7 billion in revenue in 2024.