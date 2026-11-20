The cryptocurrency is down by over $21,000 in just over two weeks.

It’s been a new low every day over the past few weeks, with bitcoin sliding to just inches below $60,000 minutes ago for the first time since early July, which was considered the bear market bottom. It’s not so certain now, though.

As usual, the altcoins have followed suit. Ethereum has tanked by almost 6%, while SOL has plunged by over 7%. ZEC continues to dig new lows, plummeting by a mind-blowing 16.5% in the past 24 hours alone.

Recall that the leading cryptocurrency tapped $81,000 just a day after the midterm elections in the US concluded at the start of the month. Who could have envisioned what happened in the next several weeks?

The calamity pushed BTC south to under $76,000 first, before the asset continued losing key support levels. The drop below $70,000 was particularly painful as it opened the wormhole for additional losses that continue to unravel almost on a daily basis. The latest came minutes ago with a dip to $59,950 on Bitstamp, even though the asset is barely hanging at $60,000 as of press time.

The reasons for this massive nosedive vary. Although many people blame it on the Anthropic IPO and how it drains liquidity similar to the SpaceX listing earlier this year, it’s not as simple.

Other macro factors are in play, including expectations for the Fed to continue hiking rates next month, as well as new reports claiming the US and Israel are preparing to restart attacking Iran. Oh, Russia and Ukraine are nowhere close to a deal, while oil prices remain elevated, and so is inflation.

The reality is that BTC has taken a massive hit, but it’s not alone. Yes, the altcoins are crashing hard, but so are Wall Street, as well as gold and silver.

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However, let’s get back to the current market environment and check out the liquidations. CoinGlass data shows over $340 million in longs wrecked in the past hour alone, and the figure is up to $1.01 billion on a daily scale. More than 225,000 traders have been wrecked in the past day.