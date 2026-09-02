OpenPayd Makes Major US Push After Securing 43 State Money Transmitter Licences

OpenPayd has announced expanded its regulatory presence in the United States after completing the integration of MSB USA Inc. into its group.

The latest move brings 43 state money transmitter licences (MTLs) under its umbrella.

US Expansion

In an official press release shared by CryptoPotato, the London-based financial infrastructure provider said the move strengthens its position in the US market and creates a broader regulatory base for its operations across North America. MSB is a US-based, state-licensed money services business, and the integration was finalised after receiving the required regulatory approvals.

In a statement, OpenPayd Founder, Dr. Ozan Ozerk, said,

“Every era of finance has been defined by its infrastructure: correspondent banking wired together the twentieth-century economy; programmable money will power the twenty-first. The U.S. is at the forefront of this evolution, and with regulated foundations now spanning the U.S., U.K. and Europe – across both fiat and digital assets – OpenPayd has something few providers can claim: regulated infrastructure spanning both fiat and digital assets, on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The network of 43 state licences will increase its geographic reach for global clients that already operate in the US or are planning to enter the market, OpenPayd added. The expansion comes after the platform’s recent authorisation under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Stats disclosed by OpenPayd continued to show organic growth across its business. As of July 31, 2026, its annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed above $96 million, while annualised transaction volume surpassed $300 billion. The company said it remains profitable and has not taken external capital. It currently serves more than 1,200 clients globally, including crypto and financial companies such as Kraken, eToro, OKX and B2C2.

Nasdaq Plans

OpenPayd is also preparing to enter the US public markets through a previously announced business combination with Titan Acquisition Corp. In June 2026, the two companies announced a definitive agreement under which the company is expected to become a publicly listed company on Nasdaq under the ticker “OP.”

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The transaction values OpenPayd at an equity value of up to $1.145 billion on a pro forma basis. The combination is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from Titan’s shareholders.