Only These 3 Cryptocurrencies Will Survive the Next Decade, Says Analyst

"Understand what you're buying and understand that this is not the stock market," he urged.

Lark Davis – one of the most popular crypto analysts on X – predicted that almost all digital assets we see today would sooner or later crash to virtually zero.

He believes that only three coins are guaranteed to still be around a decade from now, with one of them being Bitcoin (BTC).

The Lone Survivors

Davis’ warning specifically targets questionable crypto projects – the ones that look impressive on the surface and use flashy branding or those that make bold, unrealistic promises.

“You might hate me for saying this, but 90% of altcoins are going to zero. In fact, it’s probably closer to 99%. You’re probably holding a lot of these coins. That coin you bouhgt because logo is cool: zero. That project promising 100,000 transactions per second: no one uses it. That influencers’ moonshot: yeah, they already dumped, and they are gone.”

The analyst outlined BTC, ETH, and SOL as the only three cryptocurrencies whose existence is guaranteed over the next 10 years. He also added Ripple’s XRP and Chainlink (LINK) to the list, but cautioned that their futures aren’t as certain.

Subsequently, Davis advised investors not to include 50 cryptocurrencies in their portfolios but to focus on five or at most 10 that they believe have upside potential.

“That’s how winning is done. Understand what you’re buying and understand that this is not the stock market,” he added.

Short-Term Targets for the Potential Winners

BTC, ETH, and SOL, the ones depicted as certain to survive the next decade, may experience heightened turbulence in the near future and see renewed corrections.

The primary cryptocurrency, currently trading at around $72,000 (per CoinGecko), has recently faced a wave of bearish predictions, with some analysts warning it could fall as low as $30,000.

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For its part, Ethereum seems to be at a crossroads. Earlier today (April 10), X user Ted suggested that if the valuation holds at the $2,150-$2,200 level, another rally may follow. “Losing this zone means longs will get wiped out,” he added. As of this writing, the price is slightly above that range.

SOL currently trades at roughly $83, representing a 5% rebound on a weekly scale. Market observers remain split on its future performance, and some, such as X user Leviathan, think the price is about to drop below the $80 support.

Others, like Surya, claimed that Solana’s native token has formed a head-and-shoulders pattern that signals “short-term strength, but structure is still bearish.” The analyst argued that a decisive breakout above $85-$87 could result in a rally to as high as $96. “Fail, and it rolls over,” he concluded.