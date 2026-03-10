One Analyst Calls XRP Extremely Oversold, Another Plans to Short It

The weekly RSI levels for XRP have declined to their most oversold territory since at least 2022, said popular market commentator EGRAG CRYPTO, adding that this might be a proper entry zone.

While their chart reviews the broader XRP picture, another analyst weighed in on the asset’s daily gains today, noting that he wants to short it only after it reaches a certain level.

Most Oversold in History?

Known for his detailed and mostly bullish analysis on several large cryptocurrencies, but with the main focus on XRP, EGRAR’s latest chart on the cross-border token indicated that the asset is “entering the most oversold region” in its history right now.

They explained that when XRP has plunged to such RSI levels, it has historically bottomed, as was the case in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2022. This means that the token has not seen such oversold numbers in four years.

However, EGRAR disclosed that although XRP has indeed reached a macro bottom at similar levels, it does not mean that “the exact bottom prints immediately,” but it’s entering its final phase, which looks like this:

Final liquidity sweep

Sideways accumulation

Gradual reversal

“This is why many experienced investors start accumulating in this region instead of trying to perfectly time the bottom,” they added before asking: “When XRP weekly RSI is in the most oversold zone in its entire history… is this the worst time to buy? Or, one of the best times to start accumulating?”

Or, Maybe Short XRP?

While EGRAG’s analysis focuses on XRP’s macro picture, Crypto Tony weighed in on the asset’s most recent price performance and whether he sees a potential for a trend reversal in the short-term. The token dumped to $1.21 last week, rebounded to $1.55, where it was rejected, and has remained within a tighter range between $1.34 and $1.48 since then.

It jumped to $1.42 earlier today, and Crypto Tony saw an upcoming opportunity to short the upper boundary of this range at $1.47-$1.48. However, XRP was rejected for now and remains around $1.40 as of press time, which is a level that the bulls “need to flip into support,” and they haven’t done it decisively yet.

$XRP / $USD – Update I would love a spike up to $1.47 range high to then look for shorts. Bulls need to flip $1.40 into support to make this happen pic.twitter.com/U0SrpuCbvz — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) March 10, 2026