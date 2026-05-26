Ondo Finance Founder Nathan Allman Dies Unexpectedly at 32

Allman was a vocal proponent of blockchain-based technology and elevated the sector of RWAs to new heights.

Founder and CEO of Ondo Finance, Nathan Allman, has died unexpectedly at the age of 32, the company announced in a statement. No cause of death has been disclosed.

Ondo described Allman as a driving force behind the company, as the team credited his vision, leadership, and belief in using technology to build a more open and accessible financial system.

Ian De Bode Named CEO

The firm said his influence on both the company and the wider crypto industry “cannot be overstated.” Allman founded Ondo in 2021 after previously working on digital assets initiatives at Goldman Sachs. A graduate of Brown University, he helped establish Ondo as one of the leading players in the tokenized real-world asset (RWA) sector.

During his time leading the company, Ondo introduced several major products, including USDY, a yield-bearing stablecoin, OUSG, a tokenized US Treasury fund, and tokenized equities through Ondo Global Markets.

Following his death, Ondo announced that longtime President Ian De Bode will take over as CEO. According to the company, De Bode has overseen Ondo’s strategy, products, and daily operations for more than two years and has the full support of the leadership team.

“We will continue building what Nate started. That is the most meaningful way we know to honor him.”

Tributes quickly poured in from across the crypto industry following Allman’s death. Former Binance CEO, CZ, called him a “pioneer in RWA,” while former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Chris Giancarlo described him as “extraordinarily gifted.” Meanwhile, Crucible founder Meltem Demirors remembered Allman as “kind, thoughtful, caring.”