Ondo Finance, a designer of institutional-grade platforms, assets, and infrastructure, has introduced a novel approach to moving traditional assets onto the blockchain.

Built on Sei’s infrastructure for digital asset exchanges, this marks a further collaboration between industry peers, bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3.

An Industry First

The decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Ondo announced yesterday on X the pioneering project – the first-ever US government bond product tokenized on the Sei network. The United States Dollar Yield (USDY) is a tokenized note, backed by short-term US Treasuries and bank deposits.

In traditional finance (TradFi), U.S. Treasuries have long stood as a “safe haven.” With tokenization being introduced, owning bonds will become easier and more efficient through fractionalization.

The network will grant developers and users alike access to a yield-bearing RWA, seamlessly integrated into Sei’s expanding DeFi stack. Regardless of the use case, whether it be collateral, payment rail, or base layer yield-primitive, USDY will enhance the network’s position in the RWA-enabled on-chain finance space.

An excerpt from Ondo’s blog post reads:

“USDY will be the first tokenized treasuries asset on the Sei network, a growing modular blockchain ecosystem, bringing institutional-grade onchain yield to its users for the first time.”

Ondo’s ongoing strides in the DeFi space follow World Liberty Financial’s selection of the ONDO token as a strategic asset reserve, marked by a $470,000 purchase.

The choice of the Sei Network comes at a time when it’s experiencing significant growth, as it’s nearing $700 million in Total Value Locked (TVL), according to data from DefiLlama.

Compared to the same time last year, the protocol’s TVL was approximately $85 million, representing about a 700% increase.

“Ondo Finance is setting the standard for real-world asset tokenization, and we’re thrilled to welcome USDY to the Sei ecosystem,” said Justin Barlow, Executive Director at the Sei Development Foundation.

Tokenization of Assets on The Rise

The RWA market has been experiencing significant growth, with data from RWA.xyz showing a total value increase from $11.6 billion to over $24 billion in just one year.

Well-known names in the crypto space have been making strides in the trend, with the likes of Cardano tapping into Argentina’s mining sector to convert property rights to lithium into digital tokens.

Chainlink was integrated into ANZ, an Australian bank, to enable the secure cross-chain exchange of RWAs via its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP).

Fidelity Investments, one of the world’s largest asset managers with approximately $5.9 trillion in assets under management (AUM), has also entered the tokenization race, reportedly researching stablecoins and tokenized treasury products.