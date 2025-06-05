Bitcoin (BTC) is down almost 7% from its all-time high (ATH), and on-chain signals are flashing a buying opportunity.

According to Darkfost, a pseudonymous analyst at the market intelligence platform CryptoQuant, this buy signal is coming from the Bitcoin Hash Ribbons indicator. This metric tracks the Bitcoin hashrate and is used to identify potential entry points during a market correction.

Is it Time to Buy the Dip?

The Hash Ribbon monitors Bitcoin mining activity and tells when miners are under stress or capitulating by comparing the 30-day and 60-day moving averages of the hashrate. Miner capitulation refers to a period when miners shut down their hardware and sell off their coin reserves to remain afloat because BTC has fallen below a certain price.

On most occasions, the capitulation coincides with the hashrate recovery. The hashrate metric tells how much computational power is required to solve complex math problems and approve transactions on the Bitcoin network. During this period of recovery, mining becomes more difficult.

Market experts say buying BTC during miner capitulation yields significant returns, and the best buy signals are seen during hashrate recoveries. Recently, Bitcoin’s hashrate has been reaching new highs, with the latest being 1.016 billion TH/S. The network’s mining difficulty also surged past 126 trillion during the last adjustment on May 30.

“We recently got a new buy signal from the Hash Ribbons indicator. This metric helps us assess the level of stress in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem. It’s not a big surprise considering that the hashrate has recently reached new all-time highs,” Darkfost stated.

Miners Are Selling Their BTC

Furthermore, the CryptoQuant analyst noted that the Hash Ribbon’s flashing a buy signal is a short-term negative. This is because miners selling their BTC to stay operational create long-term profitable opportunities.

Darkfost explained that the indicator has always been accurate except once, during the 2021 China mining ban event. Hence, the possibility of the metric being correct this time is high.

“Bottom line, this signal is telling you that buying the dip around here is a smart move,” he added.

The analysis comes as a solo BTC miner defied hashrate odds and beat mining giants to validate a block on the Bitcoin network, earning a reward worth over $330,000. Mining successes like this are extremely rare due to the high computational power required to approve transactions.