Leading crypto exchange OKX has announced the discontinuation of its services in Nigeria, citing recent regulatory changes.

According to emails sent to OKX’s Nigerian users, customers have until August 30 to withdraw their assets from the exchange, as any remaining balances on the platform will become subject to restrictions afterward.

OKX Ends Services in Nigeria

From August 16, OKX’s Nigeria customers will become unable to open new positions, accounts, or access services on the platform. They can only withdraw their assets and close or redeem open positions.

The exchange has asked the affected users to review their accounts and complete several steps, including closing peer-to-peer (P2P), margin, perpetual, futures, and options positions, closing spot orders, redeeming assets from all OKX products, and moving assets to external wallets, before 12:00 am PST on August 16.

Users who fail to transfer their assets by August 16 must do so by 12:00 am PST on August 30.

“After August 30, 2024, you will have to reach out to our customer service teams for any account-related actions. We strongly encourage you to withdraw or transfer funds prior to this date, as remaining balances may be subject to further restrictions in accordance with our Terms of Service along with local laws,” the exchange stated.

Nigeria’s Crypto Regulatory Hurdles

OKX’s decision to end its services in Nigeria comes two months after the exchange removed the Nigerian naira from its P2P platform due to regulatory challenges. Since the beginning of the year, crypto exchanges have faced a harsh regulatory environment in Nigeria, with the government trying to prevent further devaluation of the naira.

Although OKX is opting to shut down its business in Nigeria, other crypto trading platforms have implemented certain changes to remain operational in the country. One such is KuCoin, which announced earlier this month that it would be deducting a 7.5% value-added tax from transaction fees for its Nigerian users. Notably, the exchange also paused its P2P services for the naira in May.

Meanwhile, Nigeria is not the only country where OKX has shut down its services. The exchange made the same move in India in March due to the country’s crackdown on digital asset platforms.