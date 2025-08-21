TL;DR

OKB price surged 88% in 7 days, driven by rising demand and shrinking supply.

A 93% supply reduction and token migration helped the asset reach a new price record $195.

RSI hits 92 as OKB rallies, while traders watch resistance at $200 and $250.

Strong Price Action and Trading Volume

OKB, the utility token of crypto exchange OKX, has posted sharp gains this week. The token rose 88% over the past seven days and gained 51% in the last 24 hours. OKB touched a new high of $196 earlier in the day before trading slightly lower at $193.

Meanwhile, trading volume surged as interest in the token grew. Spot market activity reached $7.74 billion in the last 24 hours, showing a sharp increase from earlier levels.

In the derivatives market, futures volume climbed to $200 million, up 396%, while open interest rose 195% to $17.52 million, based on data from Coinglass.

What Pushed OKB to a New All-Time High?

OKX has completed the migration of the OKB token to its new chain, X Layer. As of August 21, 90% of OKB tokens had been moved, according to analytics firm LunarCrush. The move is part of a broader plan to bring all OKB tokens under one network with a fixed supply of 21 million.

OKB continues to march higher with both price and social mentions accelerating. What’s up?$OKB has successfully transitioned 90% of its tokens to its new home on X Layer, marking a significant milestone. This move aims to create a unified ecosystem with one token, one chain,… pic.twitter.com/1GJWdXsgFf — LunarCrush Social Analytics (@LunarCrush) August 20, 2025

Along with the migration, OKX confirmed the permanent removal of 65.26 million OKB from circulation. The burn included previous buyback reserves and unused inventory. This reduction brought the circulating supply down by 93%, shifting OKB to a capped supply model.

Technical Levels and Chart Structure

Price data from the daily chart shows that OKB remains in an upward trend. The current trading range stretches from $167 to $195. Support levels are located near $150 to $155, which held during earlier consolidation.

Additional support lies at $125 and $100. Resistance is near $195, with attention now turning to round-number levels at $200 and $250.

The RSI is at 92, suggesting the asset is trading in an overbought zone. While this may point to slowing momentum, it also confirms recent strength. The BBTrend indicator remains in negative territory but may not reflect real-time market shifts during rapid moves.

Consequently, the jump in price has been supported by rising trading activity and stronger interest across social platforms. The combination of a fixed supply, token migration, and increased participation has kept market attention on OKB.

Finally, traders are watching whether the price can hold current levels or attempt another move above the recent high.