Bitcoin’s price tested the crucial $110,000 support on a couple of occasions in the past few days, but has ultimately remained above it, at least for now.

While most larger-cap alts are sluggish during the weekend, some, such as M, WLFI, and OKB, have marked impressive gains.

BTC Defends $110K

The primary cryptocurrency had a volatile week that started on the wrong foot on Monday. It traded around $109,500 on Sunday, but the bears quickly took control and pushed it south to a multi-month low of $107,200 (on Bitstamp). It reacted well, initially, to this decline, but tested that level once again on Tuesday.

The bulls finally reemerged at this point and didn’t allow another retracement. Just the opposite, BTC started to build momentum and pushed past $112,000 on Wednesday. It was stopped there at first, but the cryptocurrency went on the offensive once again on Friday when it surged beyond $113,400 after the latest US jobs report.

However, that was another fakeout as the asset plummeted by over three grand almost immediately. Although the weekend has been calmer, BTC still slipped to $110,000 yesterday. So far, it has remained above that level as it even tested $111,000 minutes ago.

Its market cap sits at $2.210 trillion on CG, while its dominance over the alts is stagnant at 56.4%.

OKB Above $200

Most of the larger-cap alts have failed to post any big moves in the past day. ETH, SOL, TRX, and SUI are slightly in the red, while XRP, BNB, DOGE, ADA, LINK, and HYPE are with minor gains. CRO has declined the most from the larger caps, losing over 3% of value.

In contrast, M continues with its massive run as of late. Another 20% surge has pushed MemeCore to almost $1.9. WLFI is also on the run, surging to $0.24 after a 29% daily pump. OKX’s native token has returned to over $200 after a 13% jump.

The cumulative market cap of all crypto assets has added a few billion since yesterday and is up to $3.910 trillion on CG.