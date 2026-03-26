Oil Prices Today: US Attempts to Stabilize Fuel Prices as Crisis Deepens

Increasing oil pricing and international trade disruptions are causing a crisis that extends far beyond fuel costs.

Global oil markets remain on edge as the tensions between the US and Iran continue despite efforts from President Donald Trump to de-escalate. Iran has officially stated their demands to secure a potential treaty, and markets seem to be pricing in the uncertainty.

Oil prices remain elevated at $92.3 per barrel at the time of this writing, up 4% in the past 24 hours.

Iran States Demands

US President Donald Trump insists that they are close to making a deal with Iran. The latter has officially rejected the peace proposal and set fixed conditions to end the war.

These include:

Immediate end to attacks and assassinations on Iran. Establishment of “concrete guarantees” against future US attacks. “Clear determination and guaranteed payment” for war damages. International recognition of Iran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz. An end to the war across all fronts, including for all Iranian proxies in the region.

The US is yet to respond. Meanwhile, the country’s parliament speaker also warned that Tehran was monitoring US troop movement after multiple sources reported that the Pentagon had ordered 2,000 airborne troops to the region.

Oil Crisis Spreads

The war in Iran and the resulting challenges for the international oil trade have affected economies worldwide. The Kobeissi Letter reported that over 500 gas stations in Australia have now run out of fuel. 187 of these have run out of diesel, while 32 service stations are out of all types of fuel.

But it’s not just that. Other markets are also suffering due to the Strait of Hormuz’s disrupted operations. Fertilizers, for example, are also getting increasingly expensive. Top exporters from China and Russia are also curbing their crop nutrient sales, which further tightens the supply. This comes right before the spring planting session, and could translate directly to higher food prices and skyrocketing inflation.

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Meanwhile, the US is attempting to stabilize fuel prices through a variety of measures, including:

Possible coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil.

Support for tanker insurance through the Strait of Hormuz.

Temporary flexibility on sanctioned Russian oil purchases.

Removal of barriers to expand E10 supply, and more.

Crypto markets remain uncertain. Bitcoin’s price fell by close to 1.7% over the past 24 hours, with total industry capitalization at $1.4 trillion.