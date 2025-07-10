TL;DR

TRUMP forms a bullish double bottom with $15.70 as the next major resistance level.

RSI breakout signals early momentum shift as price targets a 70% rally from current range.

Justin Sun commits $100M to TRUMP token, boosting visibility with upcoming Tron chain launch.

TRUMP Token Sees Early Signs of Reversal

Official Trump (TRUMP) climbed to $9.20, reflecting a 3.59% increase over the past 24 hours. Over the last week, the token gained 2.51%.

Based on Coingecko data, its market capitalization now stands at $1.84 billion. Trading volume in the last 24 hours reached $542.3 million.

Meanwhile, he recent price movement shows signs of a shift in momentum. The chart presents a double bottom pattern around the $7–$8 area, which has acted as a strong support zone over multiple sessions. The structure forms a rounded base, often considered a technical setup for a trend reversal.

Momentum Builds With RSI Breakout

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken its descending trendline and crossed above its moving average. These changes suggest momentum is building in favor of buyers. The RSI reading now shows stronger conviction compared to the previous downtrend, giving early signs of a potential upward move.

Price action remains above key short-term support near $8.12. Traders watching for confirmation may look toward a sustained close above $10 to validate further upside potential.

In addition, technical projections show a target near $15.70, which coincides with a previous high. Based on current price levels, this represents a potential gain of over 70%.

Aggressive entries at current levels remain speculative but could offer stronger upside if support holds. A breakout above $10, combined with volume confirmation, may add strength to the bullish case.

TRON Founder Supports TRUMP Token Expansion

Tron founder Justin Sun shared plans to support the token further.

“We are committed to buying $100 million of TRUMP,” Sun posted on X. “Together, TRUMP and TRON are the future of crypto.”

He added that the move aims to grow collaboration across blockchain communities, referencing @GetTrumpMemes, the token’s official account.

We are committed to buying $100M of $TRUMP! Together, $TRUMP and #TRON are the future of Crypto. This move highlights our belief in collaborating across ecosystems to grow the crypto landscape with communities such as @GetTrumpMemes.$TRUMP on #TRON is the currency of #MAGA!… — H.E. Justin Sun (@justinsuntron) July 9, 2025

Earlier this week, Tron DAO confirmed that the TRUMP token will be launching on the Tron blockchain. This step may expand the token’s visibility and usage across a new network.