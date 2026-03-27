NYSE Parent Invests Another $600 Million in Polymarket as Prediction Market Volume Soars

Polymarket receives a $600 million investment from the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.

The Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has invested another $600 million in Polymarket, one of the leading crypto-based prediction markets. The move comes just after Kalshi, Polymarket’s competitor, closed a $1 billion investment round, putting the company’s valuation at $22 billion.

It’s worth noting that, with this, ICE’s investment totals about $2 billion, with its first pre-money investment announced in October 2025.

Not only does this provide operational capital for the firm, but it also validates prediction markets as a source of crowd-sourced event probabilities for institutional usage that could span far beyond betting.