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NYSE Parent Invests Another $600 Million in Polymarket as Prediction Market Volume Soars

Polymarket receives a $600 million investment from the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.
George Georgiev

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The Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has invested another $600 million in Polymarket, one of the leading crypto-based prediction markets. The move comes just after Kalshi, Polymarket’s competitor, closed a $1 billion investment round, putting the company’s valuation at $22 billion.

It’s worth noting that, with this, ICE’s investment totals about $2 billion, with its first pre-money investment announced in October 2025.

Not only does this provide operational capital for the firm, but it also validates prediction markets as a source of crowd-sourced event probabilities for institutional usage that could span far beyond betting.

 

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About the author

George Georgiev
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Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.