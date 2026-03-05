Dark Mode
© Copyright CryptoPotato

NYSE Parent Company Invests in OKX at $25 Billion Valuation

OKX is now valued at $25 billion following an investment from NYSE's parent company.
George Georgiev

Share:

Share:

One of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, OKX, was valued at a whopping $25 billion following its latest round of investments.

According to reports, the Intercontinental Exchange, which is the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, acquired a minority stake in the crypto trading firm.

It also places OKX well above recent market entrants such as Bullish and Gemini, currently sitting at $5.39 billion and $1 billion, respectively.

As soon as the news broke out, the price of OKB (the native cryptocurrency of the OKX ecosystem) went vertical. It skyrocketed by a whopping 37% in a matter of minutes.

Screenshot 2026-03-05 at 15.53.39
Source: CoinGecko

The move is the last in a series of deepening institutional involvements in the cryptocurrency industry. As CryptoPotato reported earlier, Morgan Stanley also filed for its own Bitcoin Trust ETF, while Kraken – a US-based crypto exchange, became the first to receive a Fed Master Account.

SPECIAL OFFER (Exclusive)
Binance Free $600 (CryptoPotato Exclusive): Use this link to register a new account and receive $600 exclusive welcome offer on Binance (full details).

LIMITED OFFER for CryptoPotato readers at Bybit: Use this link to register and open a $500 FREE position on any coin!

Tags:
OKX
News Icon

About the author

George Georgiev
Contact:

Georgi Georgiev is CryptoPotato's editor-in-chief and a seasoned writer with over 8 years of experience writing about blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Georgi's passion for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies bloomed in late 2016 and he hasn't looked back since. Crypto’s technological and economic implications are what interest him most, and he has one eye turned to the market whenever he’s not sleeping.