NymVPN launched a perpetual token buyback mechanism that features a new working model for DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) tokens.

This effort enables anonymous access for users while simultaneously compensating those who provide the network’s services.

Another Step Before the Final Launch

According to a document shared with CryptoPotato, NymVPN is scheduled for a commercial launch on March 13. The project’s zero-knowledge payment system and the perpetual token buyback program are set to go live for public testing on February 26.

The team behind the project has invited the community and general public to battle-test this novel payment mechanism and help kickstart the economic cycle of Nym DePIN. Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network, for its part, is considered vital since it provides the layer-0 anonymity network, which is particularly needed across Web3. Commenting on the initiative was Harry Halpin – CEO of Nym:

“We launched the NYM token in 2022 to reward mixnet node operators helping us build the world’s most decentralized and anonymous network. The launch of NYM activated the supply side of privacy and created a network of over a thousand nodes. Today, we are activating the demand side, allowing ordinary users to pay in fiat and Bitcoin for NymVPN. Their payment is then converted to NYM token buy-orders to keep the network running.”

How Does the System Work?

The market for VPNs was forecasted to reach roughly $500 billion by 2034. However, the vast majority of those networks have the necessary privacy protections. Nym’s DePIN model, however, offers a solution.

According to the document, the buypack program supports two of NymVPN’s core features: zero-knowledge anonymous credentials (zk-nyms) and a token incentivized mix network of node operators.

Via the mechanism, all fiat and crypto subscriptions to NymVPN will be converted to NYM tokens by default. This will establish a self-sustaining cycle that naturally reflects market demand for NymVPN’s services. Keep in mind that this approach is distinct and far more comprehensive than a typical token buyback, where a fixed amount of coins is repurchased from the market often to bolster company treasuries.

Subscribers to the mechanism need to possess NYM tokens themselves or pay in crypto. Subscriptions can be purchased using fiat currency like euros and dollars, as well as in Bitcoin or directly in NYM coins.

“Just like everyone should enjoy clean water and electricity, people deserve secure and private communication. This is not speculative, but a growing real-world need. And with the launch of the perpetual buyback mechanism, the token can shift out of a speculative promise to instead signal such real-world demand,” Jaya Brekke, Nym’s Chief Strategy Offer, stated.