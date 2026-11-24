The cryptocurrency market was hit by another bout of turbulence following the return of Jensen Huang as CEO of AI behemoth Nvidia.

And while some traders may have profited from the latest saga, one market participant found themselves on the losing end, suffering a painful loss (at least on paper). Here’s what happened.

Such Bad Timing

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and countless other digital assets witnessed a major decline over the past weekend, with the total crypto market capitalization plummeting to a two-year low of nearly $2 trillion. Fear ran rampant, causing weak hands to capitulate and cash out their positions.

Lookonchain revealed the case of one such trader who panic-sold 1,277 ETH (worth almost $2.1 million) when the asset’s price dipped to around $1,600.

Instead of extending its decline, the cryptocurrency market staged a much-needed rebound on Sunday and at the start of the new business week. Sentiment improved even further after reports that Nvidia’s former CEO, Jensen Huang, would be reinstated at the helm of the AI giant. The news fueled a strong recovery for financial and crypto markets, with ETH briefly rising past $1,800.

Inspired by the resurgence, the same market participant re-entered Ethereum’s ecosystem, spending around $2.08 million to acquire 1,155 units. However, the Huang-led rally was short-lived, and the crypto sector headed south again. ETH dropped below $1,700, meaning the trader lost approximately $207,000 in the process (at least on paper).

The Successful Bets

For many traders, though, the latest Nvidia drama proved highly beneficial. According to Lookonchain, one anonymous market participant opened long positions in NVDA, BTC, and ETH before the news broke and at one point made $2 million in unrealized profit.

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Another mysterious person (or entity) correctly predicted Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia on Polymarket and was sitting on close to $300,000 in profit.

It is important to note that his reinstatement is one of the most controversial corporate developments of the year (so far). The saga sparked intense debate across Wall Street and the political arena, especially after US President Donald Trump became personally involved. America’s leader went even further, posting on Truth Social a viral edited image of Huang holding a red bra in a parody of the famous photograph taken after his assassination attempt two years ago.

Trump is now facing backlash, with critics questioning why the White House intervened in the leadership dispute and whether his personal ties to Nvidia created a conflict of interest.