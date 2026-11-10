Nvidia Shareholder Sues Jensen Huang Over Affair With Suspected Chinese Spy as Stock Sheds $190B

Nvidia said in October that export-diversion claims against that customer had been investigated and debunked.

Nvidia (NVDA) and CEO Jensen Huang were sued on Monday by a shareholder who says they misled investors about the exec’s affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Retail investor Mark Kistenmacher filed the complaint in federal court in San Jose, California. He seeks to represent everyone who bought Nvidia shares between October 9, 2025, and November 8, 2026. His law firm, Rosen Law Firm, said investors have until January 8, 2027, to ask to lead the case.

Nvidia’s stock fell 4.3% on the day of the filing, erasing about $190 billion in market value. As CryptoPotato reported, Huang’s admission was among the headlines that rattled crypto markets, with many assets dumping hard on Monday morning.

Complaint Targets Megaspeed Statements

The woman is Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, according to The New York Times. Megaspeed bought more than $4.8 billion of Nvidia chips over the past two years, the Times reported.

The complaint describes Megaspeed as a company suspected of helping China evade US export controls. It alleges that Nvidia’s statements about its relationship with Megaspeed were false and misleading. It also says the national security concerns raised by the affair posed a material risk to Nvidia’s reputation.

Nvidia defended its Megaspeed business on October 29, after the Times reported that US intelligence suspected Alice Huang of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

“The diversion allegations against this regional cloud were thoroughly investigated and debunked last year,” an Nvidia spokesperson said.

Huang Admits Affair as Board Investigates

Huang wrote in a Sunday email to Nvidia staff: “I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife.” Nvidia’s board opened an independent investigation the same day. The board said it has no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.

You may also like:

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI is investigating the affair. He said Huang told him he had “no idea” the woman was a spy.