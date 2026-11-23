Huang will become the new old CEO effective immediately.

NVIDIA announced minutes ago that Jensen Huang has been reinstated as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

The decision marks a very dramatic reversal following his resignation on November 12th amid controversy over his personal conduct.

He co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and played a major role in transforming the company into a global leader when it comes to artificial intelligence chips. His departure raised many concerns when it came to the firm’s future direction.

Despite initially opposing his return, the company’s board faced mounting pressure from employees, investors, and even the US President Donald Trump, who publicly backed Huang’s reinstatement.

It’s interesting to see how the firm’s stock will continue performing as share prices lost over 20% last week. NVDA stock soared over 13% on the news.

The crypto market jumped considerably, at the time of this writing, with BTC being 4% up in the past hours, pushing for $64K.