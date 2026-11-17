Nvidia shares fell 4% as reports suggest its board is ruling out Jensen Huang’s return, deepening leadership uncertainty and raising fresh concerns among investors.

NVIDIA continues to face growing uncertainty over its leadership, while investors are weighing the future of the AI chip giant following Jensen Huang’s abrupt departure after last week’s controversy.

Shares of the company dropped another 4.1% on Monday as reports started circulating that the board of directors has no immediate plans to reinstate its former CEO, despite mounting pressure from supporters.

According to CNBC and ABC News, among other outlets, directors remain focused on investigating Huang’s conduct rather than discussing a potential comeback.

Recall that he resigned last week following reports of extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected to have ties to Chinese intelligence. NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress has since stepped in as interim CEO.

The controversy has sparked an interesting and rather unusual show of support for Huang, though. There has been a petition advocating his return that has reportedly collected over 187,000 signatures, while the President of the United States, Donald Trump, has publicly expressed his openness to his reinstatement.

That said, the bigger question for investors remains whether or not Nvidia can maintain its overall dominance in the field of artificial intelligence without the executive who founded and helped build it.

Shares of the company are down 27% over the past month, but the quarterly earnings reports are also approaching. This means that the attention is now increasingly shifting from Huang’s personal future and whether or not he will come back as the CEO to the firm’s ability to reassure markets and maintain its growth trajectory.

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