Reports emerged minutes ago that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into Nvidia’s accounting practices.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal and Reuters reported that the agency will probe the company, but the actual focus of the investigation remains unclear at the moment.

Although details are scarce, the timing of the lawsuit is quite intriguing as it comes following the major scandal involving Nvidia’s co-founder and now former CEO, Jensen Huang.

The controversy began a few weeks ago after reports claimed that he had an extramarital relationship with a woman suspected to be a Chinese spy. Although there’s no confirmation to this day whether she was indeed spying for Beijing, further reports indicated that he had a few more affairs with women working at Nvidia.

He broke his silence earlier this week, apologizing for his behavior and suggesting that he could return to the helm of the company he co-founded decades ago. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged Nvidia to reinstate him.

The lack of details from today’s SEC investigation reports couldn’t stop Nvidia’s stock price from dumping. NVDA has slumped by almost 11% during today’s trading session alone, dropping to $130 for the first time in a year and a half. The stock is down by almost 50% in less than two months.