The latest blow came on Friday from the SEC.

Nvidia’s crisis has escalated well beyond Jensen Huang’s reputation and subsequent resignation.

In barely two weeks, the AI giant has become entangled in an SEC accounting probe, congressional scrutiny, a California investigation, shareholder litigation, and other major problems, while NVDA suffered its worst weekly collapse in almost 20 years.

Nvidia’s Problems Keep Mounting

Perhaps the newest and most consequential development is the SEC investigation into Nvidia’s accounting. According to reports from Friday, the regulator is examining potential accounting issues at the chipmaker, including renewed scrutiny of how the company reports geographic revenue and concerns around complex financing arrangements involving AI customers.

The existence of an investigation does not establish wrongdoing, but it adds major regulatory risk to a company already under intense pressure. Another major recent development came from the state of California. The local attorney general issued an investigative subpoena over concerns involving the former CEO, Nvidia’s relationships in China, and whether investors were adequately informed about the risks.

Then there’s Megaspeed, the Singapore-based Nvidia customer suspected by US authorities of helping divert restricted advanced chips to China. The company is under criminal investigation for potential export-control violations, while House Democrats have opened a separate inquiry into whether Nvidia improperly influenced the Commerce Department’s investigation into Megaspeed.

Huang was caught in the middle of the controversy, and he agreed to appear before several US House committees on December 1, with questions expected to be focused on Alice Huang, the suspected Chinese spy.

Nvidia’s own board has launched an independent investigation into the episode and created a dedicated committee overseeing national security and export controls. Additionally, there’s a shareholder lawsuit filed in California accusing Nvidia and Huang of misleading investors.

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Nvidia Is Now Facing: 1. SEC investigation into potential “accounting irregularities” 2. FBI investigation into “Chinese intelligence operations” involving Jensen Huang 3. Allegations of Jensen Huang having an affair with a Chinese spy 4. California investigation into allegedly “misleading shareholders” 5. Criminal investigation into Megaspeed over export control violations 6. Shareholder lawsuit over “undisclosed ties” between Jensen Huang and Megaspeed 7. Congressional investigation into alleged interference with the Megaspeed probe 8. Internal board investigation into “national security and corporate governance failures” Just 14 days ago, none of these investigations had been publicly reported. ~40% of the market cap loss in the S&P 500 since its high is attributable to Nvidia, $NVDA. Talk about a turn of events. Read more on what this means for the market below. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 20, 2026

NVDA Crashes

The market reaction to all of the above has been quite brutal. In the past week alone, NVDA’s price has tanked by 23%, its worst weekly performance since October 2008. It has erased over $900 billion in market value during this period. Moreover, the company has lost almost $2.9 trillion from its market cap since the October 6 peak, according to data from the Kobeissi Letter.

The analysts explained that Nvidia is responsible for roughly 40% of the S&P 500’s total market-cap decline from its own high.