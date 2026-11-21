Remember the end of 2025 and the start of 2026? Silver was everywhere. Gold too, but its smaller sibling managed to steal the spotlight with an amazing run after years and years of remaining on the sidelines.

Just a quick recap: silver traded at under $30 against the dollar in April 2025. By late January 2026, its price had skyrocketed by over 4x to an all-time high of $122. Gold’s performance was quite impressive as well, going from under $3,000/oz in April 2025 to a peak of its own at $5,600 in late January. Although the following several months have been nothing short of an economic and macro calamity, both so-called safe-haven assets have failed to maintain their rally. Or even retain their gains.

$15T and Counting

The Kobeissi Letter highlighted at the end of the business week the scale of the damage, noting that gold fell below $3,550 per ounce, while silver plummeted beneath $42. The market commentators claimed that the two metals have now erased roughly $15 trillion (yes, with a T) in combined market value since their respective record highs earlier in 2026.

Gold’s reversal has been particularly dramatic and surprising to an extent. After its $5,600 ATH on January 29, the precious metal slumped by roughly 37% in months to $3,500 on Friday. Reuters reported that the bullion also closed with an 8% weekly decline, which made it its worst performance in eight months.

Silver’s pain has been quite apparent as well, with a 65% drop within the same timeframe. Expectedly, BTC has been caught in the same liquidation wave, dumping from $81,000 earlier this month to $55,000 on Saturday, showing that both the newer and traditional “hard money” trades have struggled as investors scramble for liquidity.

But Central Banks Keep Buying

What makes gold’s collapse especially striking is that central banks have hardly stopped buying. In fact, recent data suggests that many have ramped up their efforts. We recently reported that central banks accumulated 321 tonnes in Q3, 42% more than a year earlier, the strongest quarterly total since Q4 2024. Year-to-date purchases reached 675 tonnes, 6% above the same period in 2025. China and Poland were among the largest gold players.

The World Gold Council continues to expect these institutions to remain significant buyers, citing diversification and risk management as the key motivations. Yet, that demand has not been enough to stop prices from falling.

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The reason could stem from the fact that central-bank accumulation is only one component of the market. Gold is currently being overwhelmed by a stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields, and expectations for additional Fed rate hikes. Markets now assign roughly a 90% probability to a December increase, making non-yielding assets such as gold less attractive relative to cash and government bonds.

There’s also evidence of forced selling, with Reuters citing market participants who said investors liquidated gold positions to cover losses elsewhere as the AI-driven equity rout intensified.