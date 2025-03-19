Recently, both North Carolina and Minnesota have introduced legislation aimed at expanding Bitcoin adoption amidst a growing trend among US states to explore cryptocurrency reserves.

In North Carolina, the State Senate has passed SB327, a bill that authorizes the State Treasurer to allocate up to 10% of its public funds into Bitcoin.

North Carolina, Minnesota Explores Bitcoin

According to the update, the bill outlines the important provisions for the management of these funds, such as multi-signature cold storage for custody and monthly audits for proof of reserve, ensuring transparency and security.

Additionally, the bill restricts the sale of Bitcoin to situations of “severe financial crisis,” with strict conditions for such transactions, in a bid to protect the investment while ensuring that the state does not liquidate its Bitcoin holdings prematurely.

Meanwhile, in Minnesota, state Senator Jeremy Miller has introduced the Minnesota Bitcoin Act, which, interestingly, reflected a shift in his stance on cryptocurrency. Initially skeptical, Miller has expressed his evolving belief in the potential of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, particularly after engaging with constituents and conducting further research, according to a statement.

Senator Miller said,

“As I do more research on cryptocurrency and hear from more and more constituents, I’ve gone from being highly skeptical, to learning more about it, to believing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. I believe global digital currencies are here to stay and it’s inevitable that they become more and more mainstream. Crypto is a versatile digital asset that can be used in multiple ways, including as investments, global currency, or a hedge against inflation.”

The proposed legislation is designed to allow the Minnesota State Board of Investment to include Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in its portfolio alongside traditional assets. Additionally, the bill would enable Minnesota state employees to add Bitcoin to their retirement accounts and provide them with more investment options.

The legislation also gives Minnesota residents the ability to pay state taxes and fees using Bitcoin, following the example set by other states like Colorado and Utah, which have already adopted similar measures. To top that, gains from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies would be exempt from state income taxes, thereby offering additional incentives for residents to embrace digital assets.

US States Pushing Bitcoin Reserves

This shift in policy reflects broader trends across the country, with 23 states now proposing or having already passed Bitcoin reserve legislation. The push for state involvement in Bitcoin comes on the heels of federal proposals such as Senator Cynthia Lummis’ Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, which aims to establish a federal reserve of 1 million Bitcoin.