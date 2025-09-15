Strategy – the company founded by Michael Saylor – has a tradition of announcing Bitcoin purchases at the start of each week and rarely skips that routine.
Just recently, it revealed the acquisition of 525 BTC, worth north of $60 million. The average price of the deal was around $114,562 per coin.
Strategy has acquired 525 BTC for ~$60.2 million at ~$114,562 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 25.9% YTD 2025. As of 9/14/2025, we hodl 638,985 $BTC acquired for ~$47.23 billion at ~$73,913 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/hodshO40ma
— Strategy (@Strategy) September 15, 2025
It is important to note that Strategy’s previous buys were much more substantial. Last week, it added almost 2,000 BTC for nearly $220 million, whereas some purchases earlier this year surpassed $1 billion.
Following the latest move, the company increased its total crypto holdings to 638,985 BTC acquired for $47.23 billion at $73,913 per coin. Currently, this is worth over $73 billion, meaning Strategy sits on a whopping profit of north of $25 billion (at least on paper).
The firm started accumulating BTC in the summer of 2020 and has become the biggest corporate holder, surpassing Marathon Digital Holdings and others.
