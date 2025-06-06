Bitcoin quietly continues to move off centralized exchanges, even as its price fails to mark any gains. On a single day in early June, roughly 22,500 BTC were withdrawn from trading platforms. This is a significant figure that suggests large holders are opting to secure their assets in private wallets rather than preparing them for sale.

Despite this major outflow, BTC’s price fell in the past 24 hours toward $100,000 but has managed to post a modest recovery and now sits around $103,500.

Signs of a Quiet Bullish Setup?

According to CryptoQuant’s latest analysis, such a pattern implies that these are not speculative trades by retail investors but deliberate accumulation by institutions such as ETF providers, custodians, or over-the-counter (OTC) desks.

These players typically operate under the radar, without the fanfare often seen with retail trading activity. The lack of a corresponding price spike may indicate that the market is in a consolidation phase, where long-term conviction is quietly building. Instead of being driven by hype or rapid momentum, the current trend seems to reflect strategic positioning and growing trust in Bitcoin’s long-term value proposition.

While immediate price action may appear stagnant, the continued drawdown of exchange reserves could potentially mean that supply-side pressure is easing. Historically, this kind of supply tightening has preceded major upward moves, although with a delay.

For now, the data points to accumulation, not distribution. CryptoQuant said that the situation should not be viewed as a lull, but as a potential setup for future price appreciation. As selling pressure diminishes, the groundwork may be forming for Bitcoin’s next leg up.

“There’s no reason to panic. This chart tells us that trust in Bitcoin is still strong. Maybe the price won’t explode right away. Maybe we’re just in a waiting phase. But as selling pressure fades, opportunities become clearer.”

Bitcoin May Struggle Through Summer Turbulence

While ETF flows continue to dominate investor attention, early signs that bullish momentum appears to be fading and deeper structural indicators suggest the market may be entering a period of consolidation, as per Matrixport’s insights.

Their models, which previously supported a bullish stance, now caution that the summer may bring increased uncertainty, particularly as key US economic indicators, such as the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, have fallen to their lowest levels since July 2024. This decline, coupled with a weaker manufacturing PMI, points to a broader economic slowdown that markets have yet to fully price in.

Further downside risks include the potential fallout from Trump’s tariff policies and the Fed’s hesitance to cut rates amidst lingering inflation fears. While Bitcoin’s trend model remains technically bullish above $96,719, the report noted that this support level is under threat.

With bond yields stagnant and the dollar showing weakness, Matrixport sees limited room for aggressive Fed intervention. As a result, the coming months may be defined more by caution than conviction, with Bitcoin likely to trade sideways unless macro conditions stabilize.