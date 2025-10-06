No Gains for BTC in October? This AI Predicts Rangebound Price Action Between $108K and $123K

On October 5, 2025, Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of almost $126,000, which gave the market a boost of hope.

Despite this, the most recent AI-powered prediction says that a sustained breakout is unlikely this month. Instead, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is likely to stay stuck in a defined trading corridor.

AI Model Points to Prolonged Range-Bound Trading

The projection, released by CryptoQuant analyst CryptoOnchain, used an NBeats Ensemble deep learning model trained on 379 on-chain features to project Bitcoin’s October price path.

It shows that BTC will extend its consolidation between $108,000 and $123,000, but importantly, expects price activity to cluster in the upper half of that range. The analyst argued that this reflects steady buying interest even as the market pauses after a series of record-setting moves.

“The most probable scenario for October 2025 is the continuation of Bitcoin’s neutral, range-bound movement,” CryptoOnchain concluded. “Traders should closely monitor the support level at 108,000 and the resistance at 123,000, as a decisive break of either level could define the next mid-term directional move.”

The prediction follows Bitcoin’s weekend run to a new all-time high of $125,559 per CoinMarketCap, briefly pushing its market capitalization to $2.5 trillion, just behind silver’s $2.7 trillion value. The advance erased weeks of sideways trading that defined September, when the OG crypto repeatedly tested support near $109,000 before recovering in early October.

Nonetheless, some traders remain split. Market commentator Daan Crypto Trades noted in an X post on Monday that BTC’s latest push resembled a “classic weekend squeeze and retrace,” pointing to a CME futures gap at $110,000.

You may also like:

Meanwhile, a more aggressive camp, including pseudonymous trader Mr. Wall Street, has projected a potential rally to the $160,000 to $170,000 range within the next two months.

Underlying Strength and Historical Parallels

Bitcoin’s current position is based on strong on-chain fundamentals. A recent CryptoQuant report showed that spot demand levels have been rising, with a monthly rate of over 62,000 BTC since July. This much accumulation happened before rallies in 2020, 2021, and 2024.

Also, large investors are adding an average of 331,000 BTC to their holdings every year, and institutional flows through the U.S. ETFs continue to add depth to the market. According to observers, the key level to keep an eye on is the on-chain realized price at $116,000; moving decisively above it could flip the market’s Bull-Bear indicator into an extended bullish phase.

From a price perspective, Bitcoin is down 1.1% in the last 24 hours, trading in a $122,538 to $125,165 range. Over the past week, the asset has gained 10.6%, climbing from lows near $111,600, while its 30-day advance stands at 11.6%. Across the last year, its value has nearly doubled, with CoinGecko data showing it’s up 99.9%.