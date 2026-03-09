Nigel Farage Invests in UK Bitcoin Firm Led by Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng

Stack BTC Plc has raised $347,204 from several entities, including Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, and Blockchain.com.

The fundraising was carried out through the issuance of 5,200,000 new ordinary shares at 5 pence per unit, with plans to use the proceeds to buy and grow UK businesses, build a Bitcoin (BTC) treasury, and fund general working capital.

Stack’s BTC Fundraise

A March 9 press release shows that Farage’s financing was made as a show of his long-standing support for British businesses and advocacy for BTC. Throughout his career, the politician has championed local independent companies and talked about his belief in the OG cryptocurrency’s potential as a financial asset and digital currency.

“London and the UK have historically been the center of the world’s financial markets, and I believe we can and should be a major global hub for the crypto industry,” said Farage in the press release.

He also mentions the importance of UK SMEs, which provide jobs to about 60% of the private sector workforce, adding that Stack’s approach of acquiring and growing businesses is a strategy for long-term capital and support.

Blockchain.com will be providing institutional-grade services to support Stack’s BTC stockpile plan on top of its investment. The firm was officially registered under the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on February 10, 2026, a development that allows it to legally operate as a crypto asset business in the region.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Stack’s Executive Chairman and former UK Chancellor, welcomed the two as investors, saying the partnership aligns closely with the company’s goals.

“Nigel’s unwavering support for British business and belief that Bitcoin is set to rapidly expand its role in finance is perfectly aligned with the company’s ethos and business plans,” he wrote.

He added that the crypto service provider’s infrastructure will help ensure the firm maintains the highest standards of custody services for its BTC treasury.

Shares To Begin Trading in March

The new shares will be available for trading on the Aquis Growth Market from 12 March 2026, with investors also receiving warrants that can be exercised once certain conditions have been met in the future.

Stack will now have 68,130,000 ordinary shares in circulation, each carrying one voting right. Of the total issued share capital, the company’s existing concert party now collectively accounts for 45.21%.

Farage currently controls 4,300,000 shares (6.31%), while Kwarteng holds 3,700,000 shares (5.43%), with the remaining units distributed among other directors and parties.

Stack announced earlier in March that it would begin operating as a BTC treasury company, with plans to start its reserves with a 21 BTC purchase. The firm intends to fund this future stockpile through equity issuance, acquisitions, and operating profits.

The company will now join established players in the UK BTC treasury space, including the Smarter Web Company and Satsuma Technology, which respectively hold 2,692 BTC and 620 BTC, per data from BitcoinTreasuries.